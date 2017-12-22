Tragedy On Route 7

A Hoosick Falls woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a three car accident on Route 7 in Pittstown Saturday, December 16. The dispatched call went out to Pittstown emergency responders at 11:45 am with a request for a helicopter. Pittstown fire and rescue responders arrived at a scene of three vehicles, one in the road and two off the road, all on the north side of the center line, all badly damaged and every occupant in every car injured. A request for more responders was immediately put out. Center Brunswick, Raymertown and others responded. The occupants were extricated as quickly as possible and put into transport vehicles. One occupant was transported to Albany Medical Center via helicopter, five others were transported via rescue squad to area hospitals.

Route 7 was shut down at County Route 129 (Tamarac Road) on the east side and Route 278 (Brick Church Road) on the west. The route remained closed until about 7 pm that evening while the accident was investigated. The accident location was about 60 yards east of Baker Road, with one vehicle ending up within ten yards of the Baker Road sign.

The deceased, Lorraine M. Armstrong, 49, driving east in a Ford Focus had just rounded a curve and was starting to climb an uphill straightaway. There were nine-year old twin female children in the back seat. One of the children was transported via Med Flight and is listed in stable condition. Her sister was transported by ambulance to Albany Medical Center as well, and is also listed as stable.

The other two vehicles, a grey mid-sized SUV and a small compact, possibly a Toyota Yaris, were westbound. The vehicles were driven by David Spero of Londonderry, VT and Darlene R. Betit of Pownal, VT. It has not been released which vehicle, passengers, injuries or the condition of any of the occupants that were associated with each of the these vehicles.

A State Police Press Release states they believe all occupants of the vehicles involved were wearing seat belts.