Tamarac Students Participate In All-State Music Festival

Three of Tamarac’s musicians were selected to participate in the NYSSMA Area All State Festival which was held on Friday and Saturday, November 17 and 18, at Saratoga Springs High School. Students from as far north as Glens Falls and as far south as Hudson were selected based on their NYSSMA scores and teacher recommendations.

Representing Tamarac in the string ensemble was percussionist Kora Fortun. Cara Murphy and McKenzie LeVan were singers in the chorus. Congratulations to all our musicians for being selected and for being fine representatives for Tamarac.