Stephentown Tree Lighting Ceremony

December 15, 2017 

Following a group singing of carols, members of the West Stephentown Baptist Church choir performed the ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ at the 6th Annual Stephentown Tree Lighting. The event was held on Sunday evening, December 10 at the Veterans Park.

The West Stephentown Baptist Church choir performed.

All attending were invited back to the Fire Hall afterwards where cookies, cocoa and coffee awaited, courtesy of the Stephentown Seniors. Stephentowners were happy to welcome Congressman John Faso joining them in celebrating the Christmas season.

