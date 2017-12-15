Saint Gobain Donates To Town Of Hoosick Rescue Squad
Last Thursday, Saint Gobain, operators of two manufacturing plants in Hoosick Falls, donated $1000 to the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad. The donation was part Saint Gobain’s Community Grant Programs to non-profits and volunteers.
In the center of the photo, St. Gobain’s Joe MacDonald, manager of both the Liberty and McCaffrey Street plants, passes along the donation to RoseAnn Miller, treasurer of the rescue squad. Saint Gobain employees (from left) Phyllis Arnold, Tim Hayes and Frank Blanck, all in-plant trained Red Cross first-responders, along with (from right) new rescue squad member Sierra Bailey, junior member Brianna Jones and all-everything member Bill Gaillard were on hand for the event. Photo by Steve Bradley.
The rescue squad plans to use the donation to update older equipment to newer versions.