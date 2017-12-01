Petersburgh Town Board

Short Agenda At Meeting

By Alex Brooks

The Petersburgh Town Board held a short meeting on Monday, November 20, as the Board did not have very much business to discuss.

The Board passed a resolution to appoint R.J. Rooney as a Highway Department worker, and appointed Robert Cottrell Jr. (the son of current Highway Superintendent Rob Cottrell) as Deputy Superintendent of Highways.

Landfill

Supervisor Alan Webster said there is not much news to report about the landfill, except that Duane Goodermote did mow it recently, and “It looks good.” Webster said the Town has not heard anything yet from Covanta about what its response is going to be to the Town’s demand that they contribute to construction of a leachate collection system because Energy Answers failed to put one in when it was contracted to close down the landfill in the 1990s. Covanta bought Energy Answers since that time.

Water District

Water Superintendent Ben Krahforst’s report said a group of Town officials, along with The NYS and County health departments, have decided to postpone installing a bypass around the water tower until the spring, but he said he and Town Water Engineer Tom Suozzo are working on a design to install a water mixer (to prevent freezing) before winter. Two of the projects submitted for approval by Taconic engineers have been approved by the NYS Department of Health, and Krahforst said he has met with Taconic’s engineers about these projects. Krahforst said the system appears to be tight – no leaks – and he estimates that average daily usage is about 10,000 gallons.

Town Clerk

Town Clerk Deidra Michaels said she needs to sign up those who are going to the Association of Towns training session, which will be held January 10-12 in Albany. She said all newly elected or re-elected Board members should go, and she said she found it very useful, and has learned a lot at these training sessions.

Michaels also said Petersburgh resident Tom Berry has again donated a Christmas tree for the Town Hall. She said it will be put up and decorated on December 9 starting at 11 am, and the Town is looking for volunteers to help with this. Those willing and able to help are asked to contact the Town Clerk.

Michaels also said she is in the middle of this year’s Toy Drive. There is a box at the Town Hall for toy donations and monetary donations can also be made. Contact the Town Clerk if you would like to donate. The toys will be give out to local children by Santa Claus at the Town Christmas Party on December 22, 5 to 7 pm.

Highway Superintendent Rob Cottrell said he had made a deal with the County to have them deliver 100 tons of salt as part of the exchange in which Petersburgh plows County Roads. Cottrell said the Town saves about $2,000 by doing this, and it also gives the Town a good supply of winter salt, should there be any shortages such as we have seen in the last few winters.

At the end of the regular meeting, the Board went into Executive Session to discuss labor negotiations with the Highway Department workers.