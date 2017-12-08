New Lebanon To Host A Habitat For Humanity WomenBuild

A family from New Lebanon will soon be selected as the next Habitat for Humanity partner family. Habitat for Humanity WomenBuild is a program that empowers women from all walks of life to make a difference in their community by building homes. Construction for our New Lebanon project will begin January 2018, the year that marks the 10th anniversary of Columbia County’s first WomenBuild project and the affiliate’s 25th anniversary. The WomenBuild home will become the 21st house in the organization’s 30 homes by 2020 campaign.

Planning efforts are underway by a steering committee of local New Lebanon women who are looking to the Town of New Lebanon and Columbia County for support. Opportunities to volunteer are available for anyone with enthusiasm and an interest in learning regardless of skill level. Contact Womenbuild@columbiacountyhabitat.org.

In addition to a working steering committee, an honorary committee has been established with the goal of extending awareness of the build into surrounding towns and throughout Columbia County. The honorary committee includes: Assembly Member Didi Barrett, Mary Gail Biebel, Meg Cashen, Tobby Cassuto, Diana Coughlin, Dawn Fratangelo, Georgene Gardner, Mary Jo Gibson, Judy Grunberg, Joan Koweek, State Senator Kathleen Marchione, Claire Parde, Joan Phelps, and New Lebanon Town Supervisor Colleen Teal.

The first event supporting the build, Handbags for Habitat, will be held January 18 from 6-8 pm at Meissner’s Auction House in New Lebanon. The event will offer wine and refreshments and will sell/auction slightly used, new and vintage handbags. To buy a ticket or donate a handbag, visit the Facebook page WomenBuild New Lebanon.

If you wish to make a donation for the build click here: http://columbiacountyhabitat.org/causes/donate-to-women-build-new-lebanon. Checks can be make payable to Columba County Habitat WomenBuild and mailed to 829 Route 66, Hudson, NY 12534.

Columbia County Habitat was founded in 1993 to make safe, decent affordable homeownership available to working families. Partnering with families, community volunteers and area businesses and organizations, Habitat helps to transform lives. Affordable and sustainable houses become the foundation of our homeowners’ paths to strong, stable and independent families.

To generate revenue for building projects and to encourage reuse and recycling, Habitat opened a ReStore in 2010 located at 829 Route 66 Hudson, NY.