Board Agrees To Buy Two New Trucks
By Doug La Rocque
As has been the case for several meetings this year, highway issues again dominated the Grafton Town Board’s last regular meeting of the year, this past Monday, December 11. There were complaints from two residents about plowing and sanding during the most recent snowfall. One woman telling the board she could not make it up a hill on South Long Pond Road and when a town vehicle did come, it’s plow would not function properly and it had no sand. Highway Superintendent Herb Hasbrouck told the Board he was down two of his four employees for the storm and they did the best they could with what manpower and equipment they had. He did say that one of those two employees that was out has returned and they have hired a part-time employee for the winter.
The equipment issue again came to the forefront with Mr. Hasbrouck placing a proposal before the Board to purchase a 2018 Paystar tandem that is currently at Delurey’s Sales and Service in Hoosick Falls, for $215,000. The truck is under New York State bid, so the town would not have to go through its own bidding process. For two years the Board has been placing money in reserve to purchase a new vehicle and that, according to Town Supervisor Ingrid Gundrum, is enough for the down payment. The remainder will be financed over five years.
All members of the Board agreed it was time to act and approved the purchase unanimously. They even went so far as to sign the voucher at the meeting so Superinten- dent Hasbrouck could have the check for the next day, to purchase the vehicle before it was sold to someone else. It is anticipated it will take about 60 days to retrofit the truck before it will be ready for town use.
The Board wasn’t done there, however. Mr. Hasbrouck also gave the Board all the specifications needed to put out a bid for another truck and that too met with unanimous approval. The two new trucks will replace vehicles that date back to 1992 and 2001, both of which the Board agreed have outlived their usefulness. The purchases were given a loud applause by those in attendance at the meeting.
Supervisor Gundrum reported that she and Mr. Hasbrouck have met to discuss the proposal to contract out some of the snowplowing in the northeast section of the town and that they have made progress in focusing on just what roads would come into play. Ms. Gundrum indicated they hope to have this all pinned down and put out to bid early next year.
HEADING TOWARD A REASSESSMENT
Town Assessor David Galarneau was also present at the meeting at the request of the Town Board. He presented the Board with a flow chart that showed a timetable to complete a full reassessment of all properties in the town in time for the 2019 Tax Roles. The object is to bring all parcels up to full value assessment. There has been much discussion about this since the school tax bills came out in September showing increases once again because the town’s equalization rate dropped to 8.56 pecent.
The equalization rate is a figure that New York State sets to show what it believes is the percent a town’s assessment rates are in comparison to full value. According to Mr. Galarneau, each time the rate drops it increases the share of a school district budget a town must assume. The assessor said he has already done three quarters to two thirds of the groundwork needed to begin a full reassessment and sees no need to bring in an outside firm to do data collection, something that is estimated to cost about $135,000. The only thing he is waiting on, according to Mr. Galareau, is the blessing of the residents and the Town Board. Those in attendance at the meeting expressed their approval and Supervisor Gundrum said the Board will begin consideration of the matter. It has been more than 30 years since all properties in the town have been reassessed
DEPARTMENTAL REPORTS
There were many kudo’s for the work of the town’s Youth Commission this past year, under the direction of Noelle Goyer. The Board pointed to many successful programs, including the recent Gingerbread House party attended by 38 children and their par- ents. Grafton Lakes State Park reported most of the new signage has been installed and a replica of the fire tower is now in place in the Nature Center. The library has its new direc- tor, Natalie Hurteau, who is also the director of the Brunswick Community Library. It is a shared services agreement that is bringing many new programs to Grafton.
Dog Control Officer Vicky Burdick reported four calls last month, three of which concerned dogs running loose on Babcock Lake Road.
Ambulance Captain Joe Allain indicated they responded to seven calls in November, two of which required ALS assistance from the Mohawk Ambulance Ser- vice. Ms. Burdick, in her role as Town Clerk, turned over a check for $8,437, representing monies collected by her office in November. The Board also approved the payment of $82,440.68 in bills for last month.
The meeting was the last regular session for two Board members. Both Allison Kirchner and Mike Crandall are retiring from public service. Mr. Crandall has served on the Town Board for 24 years and Ms. Kirchner has also filled many roles in the town, including three plus years as Town Supervisor. Current Supervisor Gundrum and the other members of the Board offered their many thanks. Jeff Wagar and Jodie Duschaine will take their seats on the Board January 1.
The meeting was adjourned in memory of Kathy Kasack and Roberto Carlson.