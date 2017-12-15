Board Agrees To Buy Two New Trucks

By Doug La Rocque

As has been the case for several meetings this year, highway issues again dominated the Grafton Town Board’s last regular meeting of the year, this past Monday, December 11. There were complaints from two residents about plowing and sanding during the most recent snowfall. One woman telling the board she could not make it up a hill on South Long Pond Road and when a town vehicle did come, it’s plow would not function properly and it had no sand. Highway Superintendent Herb Hasbrouck told the Board he was down two of his four employees for the storm and they did the best they could with what manpower and equipment they had. He did say that one of those two employees that was out has returned and they have hired a part-time employee for the winter.

The equipment issue again came to the forefront with Mr. Hasbrouck placing a proposal before the Board to purchase a 2018 Paystar tandem that is currently at Delurey’s Sales and Service in Hoosick Falls, for $215,000. The truck is under New York State bid, so the town would not have to go through its own bidding process. For two years the Board has been placing money in reserve to purchase a new vehicle and that, according to Town Supervisor Ingrid Gundrum, is enough for the down payment. The remainder will be financed over five years.

All members of the Board agreed it was time to act and approved the purchase unanimously. They even went so far as to sign the voucher at the meeting so Superinten- dent Hasbrouck could have the check for the next day, to purchase the vehicle before it was sold to someone else. It is anticipated it will take about 60 days to retrofit the truck before it will be ready for town use.

The Board wasn’t done there, however. Mr. Hasbrouck also gave the Board all the specifications needed to put out a bid for another truck and that too met with unanimous approval. The two new trucks will replace vehicles that date back to 1992 and 2001, both of which the Board agreed have outlived their usefulness. The purchases were given a loud applause by those in attendance at the meeting.