Grafton Ambulance Grant Clears Last Hurdle

It has been nearly three years since State Senator Kathy Marchione announced that the Town of Grafton was in line for a $150,000 grant to replace its 17-year old ambulance. Since that time it has been a series of missteps on the part of New York State, and occasionally the town, in dealing with the complicated paperwork that was required to secure the monies. Grafton Town Supervisor Ingrid Gundrum tells The Eastwick Press, that last piece of paperwork, the letter of affirmation that the town would indeed accept the grant, has been sent and received by the governor’s budget office. So now begins the process of putting specifications for the new ambulance out to bid. Supervisor Gundrum says this should begin next week, noting that the bid itself has been written and approved by Town Attorney Sal Ferlazzo for at least two months. The last holdup was the letter, which the town was unaware had not been previously received by the state, and had difficulty finding out just what was the problem.

In stepped Renssealer County Executive Kathy Jimino, who was made aware of the situation at the recent Fire Department Breakfast by members of the Town Board. Ms. Gundrum says the Executive made some phone calls the very next day, cut through the red tape, and got the answer. Ms. Gundrum wishes to express her deepest thanks and gratitude to Ms. Jimino, “who, even as she wraps up her time in office, remains dedicated to the people she has served so well and with distinction.”

No Check in Hand Yet

The conditions of the grant dictate the town must first purchase the vehicle and submit proof of payment before New York State will release the money. The Supervisor indicated the budget office has said, at that point, the reimbursement will be quickly forthcoming. From the time the Town Board accepts a bid and places the order, it is anticipated construction of the new ambulance will require about six months for completion and delivery.