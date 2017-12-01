Cambridge Indians Roll To Second NYS Football Title

By Doug La Rocque

Last year the Indians claimed the Class D state crown in a double overtime victory against Maple Grove High School and this year faced a Red Dragons team bent on reversing those fortunes. Cambridge took the early lead in the Friday, November 24 game at the Dome in Syracuse and held on despite a late game turnover to post a 26-14 victory over the Chautauqua County school, south of Buffalo.

Cambridge became the first Section II and Capital District school to post back to back titles, a feat matched two days later by Troy’s Flying Horses as they defeated Lancaster in the Double A title game. Colton Dean scored twice for the Indians, running for 81 yards on 19 carries. Quarterback Zack Rowland also threw for a touchdown. It is Coach Doug Luke and the team’s third state title.