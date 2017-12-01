Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Cambridge Indians Roll To Second NYS Football Title

December 1, 2017 by · Leave a Comment 

By Doug La Rocque

Last year the Indians claimed the Class D state crown in a double overtime victory against Maple Grove High School and this year faced a Red Dragons team bent on reversing those fortunes. Cambridge took the early lead in the Friday, November 24 game at the Dome in Syracuse and held on despite a late game turnover to post a 26-14 victory over the Chautauqua County school, south of Buffalo.

Cambridge’s Tyler Linendoll (5) and Colton Dean (22) chase down the Maple Grove ball carrier during Friday’s win over the Red Dragons for their second consecutive state title. Photo Courtesy The Bennington Banner

Cambridge became the first Section II and Capital District school to post back to back titles, a feat matched two days later by Troy’s Flying Horses as they defeated Lancaster in the Double A title game. Colton Dean scored twice for the Indians, running for 81 yards on 19 carries. Quarterback Zack Rowland also threw for a touchdown. It is Coach Doug Luke and the team’s third state title.

