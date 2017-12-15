Architect Presents Initial Figures For Capital Project By Alex Brooks The Berlin School Board dedicated its round table session on Thursday December 7 to discussion of its proposed Capital Project. Architect Jim Graham of Synthesis Architects presented an initial scope of work document with cost estimates. The Board’s direction to him was to create a project under $10 million, so the project presented was $9,960,000. It includes a major renovation of the Bus Garage property with a new building, priced at $4,616,000. Renovations proposed at Berlin Elementary School included reconstruction of the main office and reception area, renovation of the main corridors with replacement of lockers, full renovation of the bathrooms, and reconstruction of the cupola. The work at the Elementary School was priced at $1,713,000. Work planned for the Middle School/High School Building includes new science labs, renovations to create a sixth grade wing, and relocation of the District offices and various other improvements to building systems and the building envelope. The work at The Middle School/ High School was priced at $3,631,000.

Graham also presented 5 options for improvements to playing fields, but these were not included in the $10 mil-lion main project and may be proposed to the voters as a separate add-on proposition. The Board plans to finalize the scope of work by early January and is aiming for a February 27 public vote on the project. BUS GARAGE Architect Jim Graham presented two designs for renovation of the Bus Garage property. One was an addition to the existing building and the other was a renovation of the existing building with a new building to be built for bus maintenance and washing and Transportation Department offices. The Board immediately preferred the latter, and all of the discussion was about this proposal. The new building will contain a maintenance garage with 4 bays, all equipped with lifts and one with an engine hoist and a separate wash bay with water reclamation and filtration system. The building will also contain offices for Transportation Department staff and a driver training/conference room for 50.

The existing building will be renovated for Buildings and Grounds staff offices. Site work includes new fuel storage and distribution systems, a new septic system for the property, engine block heater stations for the buses, fencing to create a secure area where the buses are parked, extensive new paving, and a system for storm water runoff. Board President Frank Zwack said he liked this design, but was concerned that the overnight parking for the buses is at the north edge of the property and has the buses parked overnight facing north. He said the north wind in this valley is fierce and should be factored into the design, perhaps by providing wind protection, or by re-arranging the design so that the buses are not facing into the wind. He said when his company in Stephentown parks its trucks facing north on cold nights, they have trouble starting them in the morning. He and other Board members also suggested that there might be more parking provided in this design than was necessary. Graham said he would try tweaking the design with these things in mind. Zwack also suggested Board members take field trips to the bus garages of neighboring school districts to get more ideas about what works and what doesn’t work.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL The work at the Elementary School would focus on creating a secure and attractive entrance and renovation of the main office there and renovation of the main corridors, replacing finishes, lockers, and lighting. It also includes a full renovation of the gang toilet rooms on both floors, and replacement of water and sewer lines and hot water heaters, as well as restoration of the cupola. Frank Zack commented that the cupola has been repaired three times since he has been on the Board. B&G Superintendent Cyril Grant said the last time it was ren- ovated was around 2000 or 2001. Zwack said he would like to put a more permanent finish on it, such as concrete siding, so the District doesn’t have to keep repairing it over and over again. Graham said he would price some maintenance-free options. The figure for cupola renovation in this initial estimate was $172,500.

MIDDLE SCHOOL/HIGH SCHOOL The renovations to the Cherry Plain Building involve moving various offices and classrooms to create a secure entrance, new high school offices and District offices, and a separate sixth grade wing. It will also provide three new science classrooms and a Living Environments/Marine Biology classroom (where Rooms 128/130 are now) and adjacent outdoor instructional space. Architect Jim Graham commented that the square foot figures used for estimating science room reconstruction may have been a bit high and the price for this part of the work may ultimately be less than the figures provided. He also said the actual costs for “incidentals” may be less than the estimates for some parts of the construc- tion, and that may also bring the overall cost figure down as the scoping gets more specific.