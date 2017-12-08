Berlin Central School First Quarter Honor Roll

Berlin Middle/Senior High School announces the names of Principal’s List, High Honors, and Honors students for the First Quarter of the 2017-2018 school year. The Principal’s List is achieved with an average of 93.5 – 100, High Honors with an average of 89.5 – 93.4, and Honors students with an average of 84.5 – 89.4.

The recipients are:

Grade 6

Principal’s List

Jake Collen, Josephine Cummings, Elizabeth Hunt,Hannah Jansen, Rebecca Madsen, Nikki Minkler, Lindsey Oswald, Abigail Thela

High Honors

Destiny Bond, Ashlee Evans, Mason Garhartt, Haylee Jansen, Jason Jaros, Rilynn Jones, Mckenzie Krause, Katelyn Miller, Rebecca Moore, Gabriella Radley, Aidan Van Dyk, Guilianna Zinna

Honors

Nathaniel Boesse, Hannah Cerutti, Katie Crandall, Jesse Francoeur, Mitchel Hunt, Aidan Lowell, Joann Prather, Brianna Scott, Spencer Sheridan, Ashleigh Smerdon, Vivian Whelan

Grade 7

Principal’s List

Nora Colin, Elsie Corbett, Raymond Ericson, Tatum Kells, Hannah Mace, Samantha Rokjer

High Honors

Jacob Baudy, Charles Brand, Kristjon Culbertson, Christopher Dilallo, Daniel Hendricks, Riley Smith, Annie Weeden, Malorie Zink

Honors

Siena Cottet, Thomas Doyle, Logan Dunlop, Cloey Purdy, Brianna Reger, Sarah Roy, Alex Smith, Rebecca Smith, Amanda VanAmburgh, Destiny Wagner, Desiree Williams

Grade 8

Principal’s List

Bailey Catlin, Rhiannon Dawes, Katherine DeLaurentis, Sophie Ericson, Ashton Evans, Brady Hills, Daniel Hunt, Lauren Meyer, Micayla Price

High Honors

Gabrielle Bink, Jesse Cameron, Sarah Hicok, Matthew Kluck, Austin Meyette, Lane Moshimer, Macayla Roberts

Honors

Ascha Bray, Elizabeth Duncan, Camren Hoffman,Liam Lowry, Faith Pelletier, Shawn Tripepi, Garrett Votra,Marissa Wagner

Grade 9

Principal’s List

Kasey Billert, Rachel Bortnick, Paris Defilippis, Bridget Hermann, Kylieann Krause, Sarah Lindell-Gryn, Katherine Lockett, Nikifor Popov, Kendra Roberts, Cosette Slattery, Isabel Solano-Jiminez, Hickory Whelan

High Honors

Claire Barnum, Gavin Bink, Teigan Catlin, Gabriel Colin, Kianna Flavin, Ariana Hendricks, Terrason Hunt, Chloe Meyers, Benjamin Ruebel, Sylvia Wilkins, Kylie Winn

Honors

Tyler Beaudry, Hailey Beckwith, Morgan Bellard, Jeremiah Johnson, Andrew Joyes, Alyssa LaFond, Jacob Matson, Hope Pelletier, Alesea Phillips, Malik Plouffe, Kaylalynn Purdy, Lydia Wescott

Grade 10

Principal’s List

Selena Bierwirth, Jackson Flowers, Jacklyn Hicok, Cameron Tobin

High Honors

Kaley Culbertson, Demi DeGennaro, Collin Douglas, Felicity Fleming, Mercedes Holst-Grubbe, Heather Hughes, CodyHunt, Makenna Jansen, Flavia Muller, Malachi Ritter, Allison Ryder, CoraStewart, Christopher Thompson, Connor Votra, Zachary Waldron

Honors

Brianna Cole, Rachel Dundas, Justin Hall, Brett Harris, Shelby Hasselwander, Gabriel Hemendinger, Roman Kane, Shelbey Mace, Christopher Pascucci, Lawrence Pascucci, Christina Reger, Abigail Scott, Savannah Scully, Jordan Shupe, Joshua Zlotnick

Grade 11

Principal’s List

Melanie DeLaurentis, Carmen Farano-Salazar, Greta Hermann, Cayla Hungerford

High Honors

Craig Bortnick, Hayden Crandall, Brion Daby, Mackenzie Dawes, Brooke DeShane, Kyle Fiske, Haley Hicks, Connor Hing, Madison Scott

Honors

Haley Chaykowski-Jewett, Adison Colin, Connor Douglas, Angelina Goyer, Michaela Hanczaryk, Austin Harvender, Donovan Lowell, Katheryn Matson, Samantha Moore, Sean Taylor

Grade 12

Principal’s List

Rachel Cahill, Parker Crandall, Amanda Despart,Viktor Gerkman, Hailey Madsen, John Allen Mayer, Domnika Popov, Vincent Scott

High Honors

Irisa Baretsky, Bradley Bink, Breanna Brundige, Phillip Doin, Giannah French, Nolan Jones, Joshua Kluck, Destiney Lavenia-Watson, Nycholas Styer

Honors

Maysen Alderman, Daniel Bassallo, Tanner Billert, Janine Brunswick, Savanah Clark-Koloski, Jacob Gallucci, Tyler Maxon, Ryan Mears, Ilan Mikit,Victoria Scott, Cody Scully, Ryan Willis