Berlin Central School First Quarter Honor Roll
December 8, 2017 by eastwickpress · Leave a Comment
Berlin Middle/Senior High School announces the names of Principal’s List, High Honors, and Honors students for the First Quarter of the 2017-2018 school year. The Principal’s List is achieved with an average of 93.5 – 100, High Honors with an average of 89.5 – 93.4, and Honors students with an average of 84.5 – 89.4.
The recipients are:
Grade 6
Principal’s List
Jake Collen, Josephine Cummings, Elizabeth Hunt,Hannah Jansen, Rebecca Madsen, Nikki Minkler, Lindsey Oswald, Abigail Thela
High Honors
Destiny Bond, Ashlee Evans, Mason Garhartt, Haylee Jansen, Jason Jaros, Rilynn Jones, Mckenzie Krause, Katelyn Miller, Rebecca Moore, Gabriella Radley, Aidan Van Dyk, Guilianna Zinna
Honors
Nathaniel Boesse, Hannah Cerutti, Katie Crandall, Jesse Francoeur, Mitchel Hunt, Aidan Lowell, Joann Prather, Brianna Scott, Spencer Sheridan, Ashleigh Smerdon, Vivian Whelan
Grade 7
Principal’s List
Nora Colin, Elsie Corbett, Raymond Ericson, Tatum Kells, Hannah Mace, Samantha Rokjer
High Honors
Jacob Baudy, Charles Brand, Kristjon Culbertson, Christopher Dilallo, Daniel Hendricks, Riley Smith, Annie Weeden, Malorie Zink
Honors
Siena Cottet, Thomas Doyle, Logan Dunlop, Cloey Purdy, Brianna Reger, Sarah Roy, Alex Smith, Rebecca Smith, Amanda VanAmburgh, Destiny Wagner, Desiree Williams
Grade 8
Principal’s List
Bailey Catlin, Rhiannon Dawes, Katherine DeLaurentis, Sophie Ericson, Ashton Evans, Brady Hills, Daniel Hunt, Lauren Meyer, Micayla Price
High Honors
Gabrielle Bink, Jesse Cameron, Sarah Hicok, Matthew Kluck, Austin Meyette, Lane Moshimer, Macayla Roberts
Honors
Ascha Bray, Elizabeth Duncan, Camren Hoffman,Liam Lowry, Faith Pelletier, Shawn Tripepi, Garrett Votra,Marissa Wagner
Grade 9
Principal’s List
Kasey Billert, Rachel Bortnick, Paris Defilippis, Bridget Hermann, Kylieann Krause, Sarah Lindell-Gryn, Katherine Lockett, Nikifor Popov, Kendra Roberts, Cosette Slattery, Isabel Solano-Jiminez, Hickory Whelan
High Honors
Claire Barnum, Gavin Bink, Teigan Catlin, Gabriel Colin, Kianna Flavin, Ariana Hendricks, Terrason Hunt, Chloe Meyers, Benjamin Ruebel, Sylvia Wilkins, Kylie Winn
Honors
Tyler Beaudry, Hailey Beckwith, Morgan Bellard, Jeremiah Johnson, Andrew Joyes, Alyssa LaFond, Jacob Matson, Hope Pelletier, Alesea Phillips, Malik Plouffe, Kaylalynn Purdy, Lydia Wescott
Grade 10
Principal’s List
Selena Bierwirth, Jackson Flowers, Jacklyn Hicok, Cameron Tobin
High Honors
Kaley Culbertson, Demi DeGennaro, Collin Douglas, Felicity Fleming, Mercedes Holst-Grubbe, Heather Hughes, CodyHunt, Makenna Jansen, Flavia Muller, Malachi Ritter, Allison Ryder, CoraStewart, Christopher Thompson, Connor Votra, Zachary Waldron
Honors
Brianna Cole, Rachel Dundas, Justin Hall, Brett Harris, Shelby Hasselwander, Gabriel Hemendinger, Roman Kane, Shelbey Mace, Christopher Pascucci, Lawrence Pascucci, Christina Reger, Abigail Scott, Savannah Scully, Jordan Shupe, Joshua Zlotnick
Grade 11
Principal’s List
Melanie DeLaurentis, Carmen Farano-Salazar, Greta Hermann, Cayla Hungerford
High Honors
Craig Bortnick, Hayden Crandall, Brion Daby, Mackenzie Dawes, Brooke DeShane, Kyle Fiske, Haley Hicks, Connor Hing, Madison Scott
Honors
Haley Chaykowski-Jewett, Adison Colin, Connor Douglas, Angelina Goyer, Michaela Hanczaryk, Austin Harvender, Donovan Lowell, Katheryn Matson, Samantha Moore, Sean Taylor
Grade 12
Principal’s List
Rachel Cahill, Parker Crandall, Amanda Despart,Viktor Gerkman, Hailey Madsen, John Allen Mayer, Domnika Popov, Vincent Scott
High Honors
Irisa Baretsky, Bradley Bink, Breanna Brundige, Phillip Doin, Giannah French, Nolan Jones, Joshua Kluck, Destiney Lavenia-Watson, Nycholas Styer
Honors
Maysen Alderman, Daniel Bassallo, Tanner Billert, Janine Brunswick, Savanah Clark-Koloski, Jacob Gallucci, Tyler Maxon, Ryan Mears, Ilan Mikit,Victoria Scott, Cody Scully, Ryan Willis