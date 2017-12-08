Ballet Students Perform In Professional Production Of ‘The Nutcracker’

Submitted by Olivia Sumerlin

Two students from Miss Olivia’s British School of Ballet in Hoosick Falls auditioned for parts in a production of “The Nutcracker” put on by the Albany Berkshire Ballet and were given parts in the show.

Over 200 students from a number of different ballet schools auditioned and about 35 students were cast.

The students from Hoosick Falls were Paisley Harris, 10 years old, who will be an angel, and Genevieve Shutting, 6 years old, who will be a mini mouse. The girls danced in four performances at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Mass. on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3.

Paisley will also be dancing in the performance at The Egg in Albany, December 9 at 1:30 pm. Madeline Culpo Cantarella, owner of the Cantarella Dance Schools, is the Artistic Director of this production, which will be performed in several other cities this season.

Olivia Sumerlin, owner of Miss Olivia’s School of Ballet, said, “This is the best production of ‘The Nutcracker.’ The scenery and the costumes are beautiful, as is the tree that grows like magic.” Miss Olivia has had students dancing in the “Nutcracker” for the last 39 years.

For info on dance classes at her school in Hoosick Falls, which include Ballet, Irish Step, Tap, and Gymnastics, call 518-686-9440.