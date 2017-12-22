Agway Evolves To Meet Customer’s Needs

Mark Cipperly and Cindy Konieczny have know each either since Kindergarten. So it was fitting that in 1990 they came back together to open Capital Agway at its original location on the corner of Routes 7 and 278 in Brunswick. Then, in 2000, moving the business a bit east to the current structure. According to Mark, when they first opened their doors, there were lots of farms in the Brunswick area, and their business was geared primarily toward feed and farm needs.

Times have changed, and so has the number of farms in town, down to just a handful. That’s when Mark and Cindy set about changing the perception of their Agway brand from a place for feed, to a place that now carries a full line of pet supplies and services, lots of plants, shrubs and flowers in season, as well as propane and grilling supplies. They also have a summertime ice cream stand, and of course, value added service.

Something that hasn’t changed, however, is that feeling that you are welcome as you walk in the door, because you are. At Capital Agway, Mark and Cindy know most of their customers by name, and unlike the big box stores, you are still dealing with the owners

You are always welcome to stop in for some advice, or just have a cup of coffee with them. The coffee is always hot and free.

Capital Agway is located on Route 7, and is open 7 days a week. Ask about their dog boarding services. It’s just another way Mark and Cindy’s Agway continues to meet their community’s needs.