A Very Special Young Man Continues His Drive To Support Make-A-Wish

Luke Hoag, a fifth-grader at Hoosick Falls Central School, is a young man with a very big wish that you can help him achieve and it only takes five minutes. Hoag is asking for your Letters to Santa to help raise money for the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

As a baby Hoag was diagnosed with a brain tumor. He was granted a wish from Make-a-Wish at three years old. A firm believer in the power of wishes, Luke has again set a goal this year to make the wishes of other children come true. For each letter that Hoag delivers to Macy’s on December 8, “Believe Day,” Macy’s will donate two dollars to Make-A-Wish.

This is the third year Hoag has headed this initiative. He hopes to top the $88,000 he raised last holiday season and bring about even more awareness of the work that Make-a-Wish does for children.

“Make-a-Wish did so much for me and it was really special,” said Hoag. “I want other kids to have that experience too.”

Letters are due by December 7, so Hoag can deliver them to Macy’s the next day. You can use your own paper, card, and format, or feel free to use the template available on the school website and Facebook page.

Once completed, you can mail your letters to: Hoosick Falls Central School, C/O Luke Hoag, P.O. Box 192, 21187 NY 22, Hoosick Falls, New York 12090.

The local community has embraced Hoag’s message and efforts in the past, with thousands of students, business owners, and community members writing and gathering letters to bring to Macy’s. It is a simple way to give back and to help an organization that grants wishes to children who have a life-threatening medical condition. Make-A-Wish makes these children’s dreams come true, whether they wish to be a police officer for a day, meet a favorite performer or sports star, or take their family on a trip to Disney.

More information is available at www.hoosickfallscsd.org or follow Hoosick Falls Central School on Facebook, including access to a video made by students showing Luke’s trip to Macy’s last year.