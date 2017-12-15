A Christmas Tree Goes Up In Petersburgh

Tuesday, December 19, 2017

December 15, 2017 by · Leave a Comment 

Submitted By Deidra Michaels

On Saturday 9, Mr. Thomas Berry donated a Christmas Tree for the Town. With the help of Boy Scout Troop 222 (Andy, Joan, Mike, and Joshua Zlotnick), Jane Wesley, Damian Hoffman and David Michaels, they were able to put the tree into place and put the lights on. On Monday December 11, Town Supervisor Alan Webster purchased the remaining two strands of lights needed and David Michaels, Evan Bowen and Josh Hurd finished up the lights. The tree is now in place.

Mr. Thomas Berry donated this beautiful Christmas tree for the town. Photo courtesy of Deidra Michaels.

Ornaments are available at the Town Hall and Library for residents to pick up and put together to place on the tree, compliments of the Parks & Recreation Committee and Town Clerk’s Office.

 

