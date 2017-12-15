Appeal Of Stephentown Trailer Park Expansion Will Go Forward

The second question than came into play concerned the actual date of notification. Again, according to Mr. Langlois, there were two options to be considered. One is formal notification, which was given to Mr. Baker at the time of the hearing, or what is called constructional notification, where a person becomes aware of a project by noticing work being conducted on the site. Mr. Langlois informed the Board, the timetable for the appeal begins with the earliest notification. Since construction at the site began before Mr. Baker’s court action, this would be the form of notification applicable to the appeal. The ZBA was then tasked with deciding when Mr. Baker actually knew a trailer park expansion was underway. Mr. Hanson and his attorney argued it was obvious what as going on in late August when truckloads of fill were brought in, and most certainly so September 1, when survey stakes were placed on the property boundaries and where the seven concrete pads were to be poured. Mr. Baker contended the fill and survey could have been for any project, and it was not until he wrote a letter to all town officials, dated September 20, that he was positive what was being built.

According to ZBA Attorney Langlois, in order for a ZBA to deny an appeal, it takes a majority of the full Board to vote to deny, not just a simple majority of those present. In this case, since the Stephentown ZBA consists of five members, three votes would be needed. There were four members present that night, and one, Bruce Fairweather, openly disclosed he uses Mr. Baker for some legal concerns and recused himself at the request of Mr. Hanson. That left three members, Richard Sime, Arthur Karis and Chairman Roland Barth to pick a date of notification. Mr. Sime agreed with Mr. Hanson, that he felt Mr. Baker knew by September 1, which would be outside the 60 days window. Mr. Karis and Mr. Barth however, went along with Mr. Baker’s argument that he only knew when he wrote the letter. They said it probably took a couple of days to construct that letter, so they picked September 18 as the notification date, which would be inside the 60 days window. Mr. Sime made a motion to deny the appeal, but it did not receive a second.

Following the meeting, Mr. Baker told The Eastwick Press, “I take one step at a time, and I’ll just keep connecting all the dots here as I see them.” Mr. Hanson politely said, “I choose not to comment at this time.”