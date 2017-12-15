High School Basketball Roundup

By Steve Bradley and Doug La Rocque Playing its home opener Tuesday evening after last Friday’s game was postponed due to a scheduling conflict, Hoosick Falls (L 1-0, O 1-1) grabbed a 20-12 first quarter lead over the Tamarac Bengals (L 1-1, O 2-1), then led the rest of the way to grab a win. Guy Milliman scored 28 points, including going 11 of 16 at the free throw line. Jon Kempf added 17, CJ Baker 11 and Max Kipp chipped in 10. Jacob Defreest scored 24 for the Bengals. Tamarac won the JV game, 49-46.

Tamarac Tops Berlin 59–56 The Mountaineers jumped out to a double digit lead early in the first quarter of last Friday’s, December 8 game played at the Tamarac gym, but went flat in the second quarter to fall behind by ten. Berlin outscored the Bengals each of the last two quarters, but not by enough to overcome the deficit. Berlin’s Ryan Willis led all scorers with 23 points, while team-mate Josh Hendricks netted 16.