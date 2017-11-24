Saturday, November 25, 2017

William Gaillard Honored For His Lifetime of Service

November 24, 2017 by · Leave a Comment 

The Rensselaer County Legislature and County Executive Kathy Jimino presented William Gaillard with the first ever Rensselaer County Citizen of the Month Award at their meeting on Tuesday, November 14.

Rensselaer County Executive Kathy Jimino and Legislative Chairman Stan Brownell presents William Gailard with the Rensselaer County Citizen of the Month Award while family members look on. Photo courtesy of Matt Masterson

During the presentation Legislative Chairman Stan Brownell, who also represents Hoosick Falls, made note of his service to the village and the town as a band teacher, conductor of the Community Band for 50 years, as a volunteer with the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad, also for 50 years. Mr. Gaillard served as President of the Town of Hoosick Lions Club as well.

The Legislature also presented the family of the late Gordon McNeilly with a resolution honoring him for his service to his country and his community. The resolution states his selfless service was and continues to be a lesson for us all.

