The Youth Center Comes Alive

by Steve Bradley

Winter Saturday morning basketball at the Youth Center has come alive again. With at least 95 kids signed up in grades K -6, the gym is full once again. Children have been arriving for the past two weeks to be introduced to the game, learn skills, meet new friends and make memories that will last a lifetime. Saturday morning basketball will continue through the winter.

Many have been involved to put the Center on a successful track. St. Gobain did a work day, HFCS seniors worked for community service credit, John Liporace bought new baskets with glass backboards, the Ed Carknard Fund helped kids and donated for new equipment. Individuals and businesses have been donating money to get the organization off the ground.

With the kids able to come and play ball, the focus has turned to downstairs. Getting help to demo the kitchen and get a full concession stand up and running is a priority. Making air hockey, a pool table, and ping-pong tables available for play and providing exercise equipment for adults is in the plan. If you have anything to contribute, contact one of our board members. Contact Butch Eastman (President), Scott McCart (Vice President), Elaine Harwood (Secretary), Penny Acree (Treasurer), Paul Baker, Carrie Cahill, Glen Guilaume, Ron Jones, Lori Kempf or Mike Lilac and they will be happy to provide information to accept your help. You can email the center at <hoosickcommunitycenter@gmail.com>. There is also a Facebook page, search for Town of Hoosick Community Center Inc. If you would like to help with a donation of time or funds, that would be greatly appreciated.

Everyone is encouraged to stop by and see what has been done and what future plans are. The Youth Center is a fantastic asset to the community.