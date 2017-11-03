Panthers Football Season Comes To End

The Hoosick Falls Central School football season came to an end Friday evening in Stillwater when the Panthers couldn’t keep up with the Warriors offensive firepower and were outscored, 50-30.

Stillwater struck first on a six yard run, culminating a short drive after the opening kickoff put the ball in the red zone. Several minutes later the Panthers countered with a 25 yard pass from quarterback Sam Richard to Isaac Friel to knot the score at 8-8.

Stillwater outscored the Panthers three touchdowns to one in the second quarter. After two Stillwater touchdowns, the Panthers scored on a one yard Richard dive and the two point conversion was good. The Panthers pulled to within six at 22-16. But Stillwater added another touchdown before the half on quarterback James Galaheaeu’s ten yard run that really hurt the Panther’s chances of catching up. The score at the half was 28-16.

Stillwater added one more touchdown in the third quarter. The Panther ground game struggled to make forward progress and three interceptions over the course of the game stymied attempts to move forward through the air. Stillwater’s offense moved the ball well, gaining 454 yards. Many of those yards were gained in big chucks by two small, quick running backs and sophomore quarterback Galaheaeu’s 144 yards on 27 carries.

Hoosick Falls added two fourth quarter touchdowns, one on a Richard one yard run and another on a 17 yard pass from Richard to Friel, but Stillwater added two touchdowns of their own to maintain their lead.

Drew Hoag rushed 16 times for 63 yards, while Richard had 9 completions on 23 attempts for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

In other Class C action: #1 North Division Holy Trinity crushed (#2S) Chatham, 44-0. Holy Trinity and Stillwater will meet in the Class C Super Bowl which will be held Friday at Lansingburgh High School at 7 pm. In Class D, Greenwich downed Hoosic Valley, 49-12, while Cambridge blasted Warrensburg, 75-30. Interestingly, Warrensburg never punted in the game, going for a first down on every fourth down play. Cambridge and Greenwich will meet for the Class D title at Schuylerville High School on November 4 at 1 pm.