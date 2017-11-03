Open House At The Wood Block

Civic and Cultural Restoration, known as CiviCure, held an open house on Saturday, October 28, to show off its new baby, the Wood Block building located in downtown Hoosick Falls. CiviCure recently took ownership of the downtown centerpiece and wished to share the building with the community. The community responded with a terrific turnout, people flowed in and out of the building throughout the afternoon to see what the interior of the structure was like. Every visitor found it very interesting, from the tin ceilings to the two music halls, one located on the south side of the third floor, the other on the north side, to the spaces of the second floor. The self-guided visitors were able to picture what was in the past and what could be in the future.

Later that evening the third annual Farm to Canvas art lottery was held at Brown’s Brewery Walloomsac Taproom. Throughout the year, artists were given access to the bridge above the falls at the brewery to feature the scene in their art. Those scenes and other curated selections were assembled into a lottery where each purchaser of a $48 ticket received a number. As the numbers were called the purchaser was able to select an artwork. The number of pieces available determined the number of lottery participants.

The Wood Block was originally built as the offices of the Walter A. Wood Company.