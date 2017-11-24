Saturday, November 25, 2017

Metcalfe’s Celebrate 50 Years

November 24, 2017 by · Leave a Comment 

Submitted by Laurie Metcalfe

Childhood Sweethearts, Gordon & Ruth Metcalfe happily celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary at the Hoosick Grange on Saturday October 14, with family and friends.They were married at Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church in Hoosick Falls, in 1967.

Gordon and Ruth Metcalfe

They were blessed with one child, Laurie and one grandchild, Sarah who serenaded her grandparents with a beautiful rendition of Over the Rainbow at their celebration. Gordon and Ruth are lifelong residents of Wood Court in Hoosick Falls.

