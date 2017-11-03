Justin Hall Joins The Ranks Of Eagle Scouts

Boy Scout Troop 222 from Petersburgh would like to announce that we have our newest Eagle Scout Justin Hall. Justin had his Eagle Board of review on Thursday night and he was informed that he successfully completed his review. Justin is the son of Mark and Marianne Hall of Berlin. Justin is currently a Sophomore attending Berlin High School.

Justin joined Boy Scout troop 222 on June 9, 2009 and since then he has earned 40 Merit Badges and the rank of Eagle Scout so far in his career. Justin will soon be awarded his Eagle Scout patch and three Eagle Palms that represent Justin earning an additional 15 Merit Badges above what is required for the Eagle rank. Justin’s Eagle Project was to build and locate benches along trails at Dyken Pond Nature Center. Justin has also earned over 125 hours of Community Service from the Veterans Scouts association.

Justin has earned the following BSA awards: Arrow of Light, Healthy Out of School, The Plattsburgh NY Historic Trails, Over 100 nights BSA camping, Paul Bunyan, Polar Bear Swim III, Scout Recruiter, World Conservation awards.

Justin has held the following positions of responsibility in his troop: Treasurer, Patrol Leader, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, and Senior Patrol Leader.

Justin has also been instrumental in planning several outings the troop has taken, one to the Herkimer Diamond Mine and our current Cabin Camping to Camp Turrell in the Catskill Mountains.

Justin is the 7th Eagle Scout from Troop 222 and is the brother of an Eagle Scout.