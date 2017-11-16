Hoosick Veterans Honored

By Steve Bradley

On a frigid Saturday morning more than 70 people came to show their gratitude to Town of Hoosick veterans. In a ceremony held in Wood Park, emceed by Ike Powers with Shari Hand singing the Star Spangled Banner to open the event, sixteen veterans assembled to share their feeling to the others gathered there and tell of the people they had served with, some of whom were lost in battle. Some shared some touching memories, others shared a funny story.

Tony Hayes shared that this date, November 11, was the anniversary of the day he left for Vietnam in 1968. Curt Bogardus told of the two men from Bennington he entered the service with and only one of them came home. Herb Loretan told of flying his Air Force plane down Main Street of Hoosick Falls a couple of hundred feet over the tree line, and apologized if it upset anyone. Taps was played and a gun salute was done to conclude the program.Although everyone's fingers and ears were much colder than they had been at the beginning, everyone there was glad they had attended.