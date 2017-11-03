High Winds Bring Down Barn Construction

The high winds Sunday and Monday did damage and caused power outages all over the Eastwick Press coverage area. One of the most damaging things the east winds caused was the destruction of a 336 foot x 71 foot barn under construction in East Hoosick on the land previously owned by Burt Luke on Burgess Road.

According to site supervisor Scott Maturski, “Everything has to be replaced and has already been ordered. One side fell over, probably due to the ground being soft from all the rain, while the other side broke off. Tops were sheared off of every post and all the trusses were damaged.” Maturski added, “We cabled and tied in everything possible to prevent this, but the trusses probably acted just like sails and the force was just too much.” Two weeks of work, plus the cleanup time were lost.

The farm is planning to have about 200 cows to supply milk for production of organically certified yogurt. A visitor viewing area is planned.