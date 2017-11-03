Fall Festival At Brunswick Community Library

By Doug La Rocque

Beautiful fall weather helped bring overflow crowds this past Saturday, October 28 to the Brunswick Community Library’s Fall Festival. The Festival featured a number of Halloween themed events, a book sale, and a touch of the medieval times, courtesy of the Society for Creative Anachronism.

The group put on demonstrations of heavy weapons fighting, fencing, thrown weapons, archery, dance, blacksmithing, as well as vocal and instrumental performances.