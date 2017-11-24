Disney’s Mulan Jr. A Showstopper

Submitted by Karen Day

On Friday and Saturday, November 17 and 18, the Berlin Middle School Dramateer’s presented Disney’s Mulan, Jr.. Nora Colin was outstanding in the role of Mulan, a young girl who decides to disguise herself as a man to take her father’s place in the Chinese Army to defend the Imperial City. Macayla Roberts, Katie DeLaurentis, Tatum Kells, Brady Hills, and Hannah Mace portrayed the Ancestors that watch over her from above and tell her story. Annie Weeden was endearing in the role of Mushu, the little dragon that travels along with Mulan to keep her safe.

The comedic trio of Yao, Ling, and Qian Po portrayed by Lane Moshimer, Ethan Butler, and Gage Willis delighted audiences, especially once the tables were turned and they had to don female garb to defeat the Huns. Austin Meyette was their leader as Captain Shang, who was constantly judged by his military advisor Chi Fu, played by Ethan Saunders.

The cast and crew of forty middle school students and several high school students from the Musical Theater class treated the students of Berlin Elementary to a special performance on Monday. Berlin’s drama program continues to grow under the leadership of co-directors Karen Day and Leslie Eliashuk. Look for more information about the HS production of Seussical the Musical coming in March.