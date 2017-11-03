Class C Sectional Tournament; Berlin Boy’s Soccer Finishes Second

“You boy’s are on fire.” That was one facebook post about the Berlin Mountaineer’s Boys Soccer Team as they marched through the Section II Class C Tournament these past two weeks. The run started by knocking off the top seeded Mayfield Panthers 1-0, then besting the Cambridge Indians 4-3 in the semi final game. Tyler Kellar, Dan Bassallo, Cody Hunt and Ryan Willis scored the Berlin goals that brought them to the finals against #2 seed Maple Hill Friday night, October 27.

Maple Hill scored within the first minute of play to take an early 1-0 lead. Berlin settled down and started to put pressure on the Maple Hill goalie but trailed at the half 1-0.

The second half started with Berlin putting a lot of pressure on the Maple Hill end. The Maple Hill defense would bend and not break, keeping Berlin out of the Penalty area. Maple Hill scored a second goal midway through the second half to take a 2-0 lead and win the Class C Sectionals. Viktor Gerkman played a spectacular game in goal for Berlin with 11 saves.

The Maple Hill keeper had 8 saves. Coach Art Schmich tells The Eastwick Press that he and the Berlin Soccer team want to thank the Berlin Community, school staff, students and parents for a terrific showing of support at the final’s game.

The Mountaineers are one of the smallest schools in Class C and came into the tournament ranked 9th. This was also their first year in the Wasaren League, where they finished in a tie for second in the Battenkill Division, behind Cambridge.

Several Berlin players have also received league honors. Ryan Willis scored 31 goals this year and earned The Battenkill Division’s MVP award. Tyler Kellar scored 18 goals and was named a first team all-star, as was defender Connor Douglas. Anthony Stanton was named to the second team all-stars, also as a defender. Seiji Akera received honorable mention.