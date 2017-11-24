Celebrating 65 Years Of Marriage

Paul and Rita Sykes of Stephentown will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Thursday, November 30. The couple married in Grafton in 1952. Paul and Rita owned and operated Sykes store until selling it in 2015.

They are lucky to have all three of their children, Paul, Terry and Eileen living in Stephentown. They also have six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

When you see Paul and Rita, please wish them a Happy Anniversary.