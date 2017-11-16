Brunswick Elks Lodge Hosts Flag Retirement Ceremony

By Amy Modesti

On Sunday afternoon, November 12, the Brunswick Elks Lodge #2556 hosted the 2017 flag retirement ceremony. This year’s ceremony, taking place just a day after Veteran’s Day, not only honored the lives of those veterans that had served to protect our country, but it also allowed local Cub Scout, Boy Scout, and Girl Scout troops an opportunity to participate and watch first-hand the proper way to honor and dispose of the American flag in a respectful manner.

Organizer of the Brunswick Elks Lodge, Past State Vice-President Dale Loucks, welcomed all of the local scouting troops and their leaders, Elks Lodge members and the ladies auxiliary, local veterans, and other members of the local community to their ceremony and thanked the veterans for attending their event.

The scout troops, featuring Cub Scout Pack #537 (with Cub Master, Peter Ogno), Boy Scout Troup 537 (With scout master, Wayne Christensen), Girl Scout Troup #2351 from Niskayuna, (service unit #209 with leader, Carrie Trant), Girl Scout Troup #1511 based in Poestenkill, Girl Scout Troop #1025, Girl Scout Cadet Troop #2494 from Clifton Park (from troop leader and Elks Lodge member, Rebecca Oechsner), and Pack #528 from Averill Park, entered the lodge presenting their colors and carried the American flag towards the flag holder facing the pedestal before reciting the Pledge of Allegiance to commence the ceremony. Girl Scout Troup #1511 of Poestenkill member, Bridget Mack, sang the “Star Spangled Banner” after the scout troops entered the room.

A blessing was first made by Susan Jesmain, secretary of the Elks Lodge and Chaplain, to honor and bless the retired un-serviced American flags with dignity and respect. After the prayer, Loucks, the Lodge Esquire, went to gather each retired American flag from the lodge officers that represent the stations, the Esteemed Lecturing Knight, the Esteemed Loyal Knight, the Esteemed Leading Knight, and from the Exalted Ruler, Mike Pendergast, who closed out the ceremony. Each time Loucks picked up the flags and placed them towards the center of the room on the table, guests were being educated about the significance of the American flag. The American flag symbolizes strength and unity, freedom and justice, charity, duty to man, and fidelity to what the American flag represents to our country.

As the flag ceremony continued, the members of Boy Scout troop #537 began to cut and tear apart the retired flag, in preparation of its retirement. Each of the scout members spoke about the flag as their members were preparing the flag for its proper disposal. As the Elks Lodge members ended their ceremony, each of the scout troops and their leaders gathered around the tables and around each other and began to cut, tear apart, and fold up the remaining pieces of the flag that were placed inside a box that was brought outside to the lodge’s fire pit. Aside from the flag cutting, the Brunswick Elks Lodge also save and cut out the stars from the flags and give a star from the flag to the widow of veterans whose lives were lost during their service.

Concluding the fire retirement ceremony, all of the participants gathered around the fire pit to bless the flags and place a piece of the flag into the warm, burning fire outside the Elks Lodge. As the scouts posed for photos and gathered their refreshments, Wayne Christensen and Cameron disposed of the flags inside the fire pit.