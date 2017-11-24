Saturday, November 25, 2017

Brunswick Elks Continues A Veteran’s Tradition

November 24, 2017 

For 15 years the Brunswick Lodge of Elks held a breakfast for area veterans and their families. Two years ago, the Chairwoman of the program, Marie Busher had the idea, they might get even more vets if they switched to a luncheon instead. It seems the idea worked, judging by the turnout on Sunday, November 19.

Members of the Brunswick Lodge of Elks 2556 and Ladies Auxiliary serve lunch to veterans at the Lodge’s Annual Veteran’s Luncheon.

The guest speaker was Rensselaer County Executive Kathy Jimino, who honored the veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. Ms. Busher has organized the gathering for years in honor of her husband Jim, a Korean War Veteran

