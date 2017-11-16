Berlin Town Board

A New Stewart’s Shop Takes Another Step Forward In Berlin

By Doug La Rocque

Another step in what is many on the journey to building a new store was taken this past Thursday night, November 9, when the Berlin Town Board agreed to sell the former Highway Garage on Route 22 to the Saratoga Springs based company for $100,000. A public hearing was held before the meeting, at which there were no speakers. During the regular meeting, the Board’s members voted unanimously to accept the offer. Part of the terms of the sale is that $50,000 from the purchase must be placed in escrow to help pay for the environmental cleanup required before any construction of a new store can begin.

This includes the removal of three former fuel storage tanks at the site and some possible contamination from a one-time gas station located across the road. Test borings indicated there was some seepage from the tank once used at that site. The town’s share of this cleanup is limited to $50,000. If the cost does not reach that level, the town keeps the remainder of the escrow as well as the other $50,000 realized from the sale.

Under the terms of the contract, the sale must close by July 31, 2018. Neither the Stewart’s Corporation or the Town foresee any impediments to meeting this date. Stewart’s already has the former bank building at the corner of Route 22 and Elm Street under contract. The highway garage property adjoins this.

Stewart’s says they hope to begin construction on the new store, which would replace a smaller one, in the Spring.