Berlin Town Board

No Changes In The Preliminary Budget

The Berlin Town Board meet in a workshop meeting one last time this past Wednesday, November 1, to consider any further changes to the Preliminary Town Budget they adopted the prior week. Town Supervisor Rob Jaeger tells The Eastwick Press, virtually no changes were made, which keeps the proposed tax rate hike at 81 cents per thousand of assessed valuation, or 5.41 percent. The board will hold a public hearing on a resolution to override the state’s tax cap at 6:30 pm on Thursday, November 9. It will be followed by a hearing on the budget at 6:45 pm the same night. The board anticipates voting on adoption at it’s regular meeting that evening.

At 7 pm that night, the board will hold a public hearing on the proposed sale of the former Town Highway Garage on Route 22 to Stewart’s Shop’s. They have already purchased the former bank building next to the garage to construct a new store, much larger than the current one located at the corner of Elm St and Route 22. One of the biggest problems with the current shop is the lack of parking, with only one gas island.

Following any approval of the proposed sale, Stewart’s will have to first appear before the Berlin Planning Board to begin the permitting process. That meeting is scheduled for 7 pm on Thursday, November 30.