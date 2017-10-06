Tractor Show Enjoyed By All

By Steve Bradley

The 2017 Walter A. Wood Tractor and Agriculture Show started early on a damp and dreary Saturday morning.

The weather, however, did nothing to dampen the crowd that attended throughout the day. The event appealed to everyone, young and old, farmers and people who had probably never seen a cow milked.

Hundreds of people attended, and everyone enjoyed it.

At least 20 tractors of all vintages participated in the “Burton Luke Tractor Parade” that made its way around the village circle of John, Church and Main Streets beginning at 10 am. The kids enjoyed the bouncy house and hay rides. The parents met up with friends and neighbors and chatted about whatever while farmers and mechanically minded people talked about tractors and engines.

It was a nice event and if you have never attended, next year keep an eye out for announcements and mark your calendar. You’ll be glad you did.