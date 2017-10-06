Summer Time

Friday, July 16, 1841: We hoed potatoes and part of the afternoon we helped Wm Bliss Maxon raise a barn.

Monday, July 19: Today I hired an Irishman by the name of James Mackeling at nineteen dollars per month, and I do agree to pay him fifty cts for to find his own scythe, but if either of us wishes to give the bargain up at any time during the month the privilege is free.

Tuesday: We hayed on my Rodgers farm and said James continued to work for me. Tonight I rode to Lebanon and returned a scythe to Rice and Wheeler’s store and got another one and paid six cts for a whistle for my hired man and I returned another scythe that was too heavy. I paid 28 cts to N. Nichols store for one pint of gin and one quart of whiskey and I got trusted to N. Nichols store for a patent scythe snath, 88 cts.

Wednesday: We hayed on said Rodgers farm and this afternoon I went and helped Jonathan Carpenter raise up a sheep barn that had partly blown over. Sarah quit School.

Saturday: We hayed on said Rodgers farm, which makes one week that James Mackeling helped us hay and my two sons. On this morning I walked down to Judah Rowley’s and bargained with a young man by the name of Cady to help me hay one month for 20 dol, if I wanted him a month or in proportion.

Sunday: On this morning I paid James Mackeling for his six days work which was four dollars and 38 cts and 12 cts for the use of his scythe and he quit.

Monday: We hayed on my Rodgers Farm. On this morning Mr. Ebenezer Cadey began to work for me as we agreed on Saturday.

Tuesday, August 24: This afternoon I drew the water out of my well over 100 buckets and then Mr. Aaron Merrels went into my well and cleared it out, and for the same I am to pay him in a load of wood.

Wednesday: Today I took my two horse team and carried my wife and two eldest daughters to the Baptist meeting house to hear the funeral discourse preached by Elder Spoor on the death of Leander Jolls, son of Caleb Jolls, whose death of his son was occasioned on Lake Erie on the 19 of August. The boat took fire by an explosion of spirits of turpentine and over two hundred burned and drowned. Only Capt. Titus and 26 saved, only one woman saved. Today I drew Aaron Merrels a load of wood to pay him for cleaning my well yesterday.

Monday, Sept. 5: On this evening Mr. Newton Goold brought his brother’s son to our house to play an accordion, he is a deformed young man nor can not walk and lives in Albany.

Wednesday, Sept 15: This morning Samuel Holcomb fetched me a bill of sale of all his furniture and tools in his wagon shop and the woods of the wagons now in shop and I walked over to Caleb Chapman’s the Town Clerk and left the copy to be put on record. He was not to home and I left the bill with his wife and word to have him record bill immediately when he returns home.

Thursday: Today I took my two horse team and carried my wife and youngest daughter Sarah and Melinda Pierce to Camp Meeting. I took my two daughters and we went up onto the Campground and a very large concourse of people were there. I paid three cts for a cake and two clams. We returned from Camp about three o’clock.