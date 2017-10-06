Stone Veteran’s Memorial Completed

By Alex Brooks

On Friday September 29, Terry Lamphere’s crew installed two granite benches that constitute the final piece of the Veterans Memorial outside the Petersburgh Veterans Memorial Hall.

Lamphere and his crew began work on the project over 10 years ago, and his vision has now been fully realized.

Lamphere donated all of his time on the project and that of his crew, and much of the stone used in the project. It has been a monumental gift to the community.

The granite for these two benches came from a quarry in Chester, Massachusetts The two benches were sawn from the same piece of granite, so they have matching grain. The feet were pinned and epoxied onto the benches by Lamphere’s son, Kyle Lamphere.