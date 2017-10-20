Stephentown Fallen Soldier Monument Dedication Planned

The Veterans of the Stephentown Area have announced their plans for the dedication of a new Fallen Soldier Monument* that has been installed to honor the men and women veterans of the Stephentown, NY area.

The dedication will take place on Saturday, November 11th at 11 A.M at Veterans Memorial Park located on Route 43 in Stephentown, NY. Local citizenry, area veterans and public officials have been invited to the event. The featured speaker will be Chris Gibson*, former Congressman and current Stanley Kaplan Distinguished Visiting Professor of American Foreign Policy at Williams College. This dedication is the culmination of a fifteen months effort by the organization to raise the funds to purchase and install the monument. Donations came from the local community and several local companies.

Contact: Dennis Burek 518 794 6086 or Phyllis DeFreest 518 733-6504

* For more information and background on a Fallen Soldier Monument or Battlefield Cross , please see the attached link from the Smithsonian Institute