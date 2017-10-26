Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department Receives Medical Services Award

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office was recently recognized as the EMS Agency of the Year by the Regional Emergency Medical Organization (REMO) of the Hudson-Mohawk Valley, Inc at the EMS Awards held in Saratoga.

The Sheriff’s Office started its BLS (Basic Life Support) EMS program in 2007, and was the first law enforcement agency in New York to both require that all deputies are certified EMTs, and to participate in the Naloxone program for opiate overdose prevention.

K-9 Program Receives

Added Funding

Robert Loveridge, project coordinator for the Sand Lake Kiwanis and also a County Legislator, along with Stuart Nippes, past Kiwanis president, presented Dr. David Stone of the Bloomingrove Veterinary Clinic with a check for $1,500 raised by the Kiwanis for the Sheriff’s Office K-9 program’s veterinary bills.

Loveridge, who retired from the Sheriff’s Office in 2010 as Superintendent of the correctional facility has, over the last several years, spearheaded an effort by the Sand Lake Kiwanis Club to raise funds for donation to the Sheriff’s K-9 Program. Upon receiving the donation, Dr. Stone announced he would match the donation.

There Is A Phone Scam Out There

The Sheriff’s Office is also warning residents you may unexpectedly receive a call from someone who claims to be an old friend or relative. This also happens to grandparents where a caller claims to be a grandchild. The caller says there is an emergency and asks you to send money right away. Sheriff Russo warns there is a good chance this is an imposter. “A number of people in Rensselaer County have received similar calls and the caller is targeting the elderly because they believe they are the more vulnerable members of our population.”

The Office advised do not give out any personal information to the caller, and advises you warn friends and colleagues about the scam.