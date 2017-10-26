Thursday, November 2, 2017

Panthers Blast Past Cannoneers, 26-12

October 26, 2017 

Jeffrey Vincent hauled in a 24 yard first quarter pass from Sam Richard to start the scoring for the Panthers. To add a little icing on the cake, Vincent teamed with Richard to add the two points for the PAT, giving the Panthers a first quarter 8-0 advantage over the #1 South seeded Watervliet Cannoneers. It was a lead they would never relinquish.
Richard added six more points in the second quarter when he dove in from one yard out. With a failed two point PAT attempt, Hoosick Falls took a 14 point lead into the locker room at the half.
The third quarter began with Watervliet driving the length of the field and scoring on a one yard dive. This put the Cannoneers back into the game at 14-6 with plenty of time left. But the Panthers put an end to any ‘Vliet comeback thoughts when they outscored Watervliet 12-6 over the remainder of the game.

While being pursued by two Cannoneers, quarterback Sam Richard watches his feet as he tightropes the out-of-bounds line against Watervliet Friday evening. Richard ran nine times, gaining 44 yards on the night. Photo by Steve Bradley

Brandon Decker scored on a ten yard run and Richard added another one yard dive (both PAT’s failed) to put HF in front, 26-6, and give the Panthers a comfortable lead. Watervliet added a late score on a 65 pass.
Drew Hoag ran 21 times for 68 yards. Decker had 42 yards on 8 carries. Watervliet’s top rusher gained 28 yards on the ground, showing that the Panther defense was tough all night.
Richard was 8/16 through the air for 114 yards. Vincent caught 3 passes for 40 yards, Isaac Friel added 33 yards with three catches.
The team advances to the next round of sectional play. See the Sectional Report for details.
Note: Next time HF plays at Watervliet,  it probably would not hurt any Panthers’ fans feelings if someone “borrowed” that damn cannon during the game.

