Ladies Down Glens Falls, 3-1

Lillian Hickey scored all three Panther goals as #2 seeded Hoosick Falls (15-1) defeated #7 Glens Falls (6-12), 3-1 in sectional quarterfinal action last Thursday. Hickey scored the first goal in the 7:23 mark in the first half with an assist from Mackenzie Sprague. The same duo teamed up again in the second half with just over ten minutes to go.

That goal gave the Ladies some breathing room that they were happy to have when Glens Falls’ Katelyn Mello scored with just over three minutes left. Hickey added her third goal with an unassisted shot 36 seconds later. Panther goalie Zoe Gress had four saves, Glens Falls’ Alix Johnson had seven. See the Sectional Report for more details.