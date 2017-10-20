Hoosick Town Board

Final Phase Of Pool Renovation To Begin Soon

The Town of Hoosick has finally received the green light from NYS Parks and Recreation to move forward with the Bath House renovation project. Because it has been delayed, the Board approved at its October 11 meeting, modifications to its contract with Bonacquisti Brothers Construction revising guaranteed completion dates that were in the contract. The project cannot be competed before winter, so there will probably be a break in construction in winter. It is expected to be completed by mid-May or so, in time for the Spring opening of the pool.

Skating Rink Renovation

Supervisor Mark Surdam asked for comments from the Board on the skating rink renovation project that the Town is contemplating. The idea got started when Hoosac School expressed interest in having a home hockey rink closer than the North Adams, MA rink which is now their home ice, and gained momentum when The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) approved a grant of $975,000 to add refrigeration equipment to the Town rink, secured largely through the efforts of Senator Marchione and her staff. But many details about the project remain to be filled in, and Supervisor Surdam is seeking to put together some sort of feasibility study, either informally or by hiring a professional firm to come up with a project cost and a reliable estimate of what operating costs would be once the project is completed.

Surdam said he met with Tom Marciotta who has managed recreational facilities for the State of New York for many years, and asked him about the nuts and bolts of running an ice skating rink, what kind of equipment and staffing might be necessary. Surdam said the discussion “scared” him, because running a rink sounded like such a major undertaking. For instance, he noted that Marciotta told him the Town would need a bigger and better Zamboni than the one it currently owns, and the new Zamboni would need a bigger garage and a plentiful supply of hot water.

Surdam felt that the Town needs to get a handle on the scope of the project as soon as possible, and also to understand if there is enough demand in the Town and in the surrounding area for ice rink facilities to make it worth doing a major project. He said he will be meeting with Hoosac Headmaster Dean Foster this week to get a clearer idea of what the school’s role in the project might be.

Surdam asked the Board for input on whether he should seek professional assistance with evaluating the merits of the project. Councilwoman Jenn Hyde said she felt it’s got to be self-sustaining. Councilman David Sutton said the Town Board certainly needs to gather more information, but wasn’t sure if that meant hiring an outside professional. Councilman Eric Sheffer said perhaps the first move would be to reach out to ice rinks in the area, such as the ones in Manchester, VT and North Adams, MA, to learn more about how their operations and finances work. The Board was not ready to seek a professional feasibility study, but will continue to gather information and discuss the project.

In the meanwhile, the Town is now accepting applications for Rink Guards and Instructors for the upcoming skating rink season.

Technical Assistance Grant

Supervisor Surdam noted that Saint-Gobain and Honeywell have agreed to provide the town with a grant of $20,000 to hire professionals to advise the Town on matters pertaining to PFOA. He said he is reaching out to a number of people to discuss how best to use that money, and to consider next steps concerning the PFOA situation.

Wood Block

The Board voted to give $5,000 to Civicure towards the $10,000 cost of applying for a RestoreNY grant to renovate the Wood Block. These grants can be for up to $1 million. Surdam said now that Civicure owns the building, they are moving forward with seeking grants to renovate it, and he feels it would be an important economic development milestone if that building were redeveloped into an arts center. An Open House at the Wood Block will be held on Saturday afternoon, October 28 from 2 to 4:30 pm.

Other Matters

Eric Sheffer said he examined the sign at Route 7 and Route 22, and concluded that it needs to be restored. Some of the paint is peeling off, and he feels it needs to be taken down, repaired and sealed so it can be returned to its spot looking good. The Town will be looking for someone to do this work.

The Board accepted a donation from the Kiwanis Club of $1,792 for picnic tables for the castle playground area near the tennis courts and the pool.