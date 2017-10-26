Hitting The Road

Hundreds Ride In Toys For Tots Drive

By Doug La Rocque

Estimates from organizers put the number of motorcycle riders that turned out this past Sunday, October 22, to be well over 700. Blessed with great weather and temperatures in the lower 70s, an enthusiastic crowd was focused on just one thing, to make sure needy children of the Capital District have a Merry Christmas this year. The event is sponsored by the Marine Corp League, and organizer, Gunnery Sergeant Albert Romaro Jr., was overwhelmed by the success of this year’s event. He told The Eastwick Press, “this was the biggest and best turnout we have ever had. This is where the rubber meets the road, showing everyone in our community is ready to go. It also highlights that bikers are always ready to give back with their time, effort and money.”

This year’s event started out with a somber moment of silence and remembrance for fallen New York State Trooper Timothy Pratt, who had led the ride for many years. Trooper Pratt was killed last October when struck by a vehicle while helping a stranded truck driver in Wilton, NY. The moment concluded with Allyson Crowley-Duncan playing Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.

The ride is sponsored yearly by the Brunswick Hog Chapter, a club made up of Harley Davidson motorcycle riders, in conjunction with Brunswick Harley Davidson, who generously open their grounds and buildings to act as the staging area. The ride covers 25 miles, from Brunswick, through Troy, Cohoes, Clifton Park and ends in Niskayuna. All riders and their passengers were asked to bring one unwrapped toy or donate ten dollars so more new toys could be purchased.