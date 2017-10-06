Hickey To Testify Before Senate Panel

By Doug La Rocque

Hoosick Fall’s Michael Hickey has been invited to Washington, D.C. to speak before a U.S. Senate panel considering the nomination of Michael Dourson to head the Environmental Protection Agencies Chemical Regulation Division. Hickey, who is opposed to the nomination, was asked to meet with New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Vermont’s Bernie Sanders prior to the confirmation hearing. According to Mr. Hickey, Dourson once worked for Dupont, a producer of PFOA’s. Hickey says he once issued a report “that pegged safe levels of PFOA’s at 15 hundred times higher than what the EPA’s level was back in 2002.” The EPA has, of course, dramatically lower that level since that time.

The Eastwick Press will have a complete interview with Michael Hickey upon his return. He is the person most credited with exposing the PFOA contamination in Hoosick Falls. He is also a Democratic Party candidate for the Rensselaer County Legislature from District 5. covering all of the eastern portions of the county