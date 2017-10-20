Grafton Town Board

Long Awaited Camping Ordinance Revision Approved

For nearly three years there have been proposals and ideas bantered back and forth about the town’s law concerning camping trailers. As it stood, no one was allowed to occupy such a trailer outside of a state approved campground, without a variance from the town board. The revised law would allow one camping trailer on private property, provided the lot was one acre or greater, and the application for the camper was approved by the building inspector.

The law also outlaws the dumping of any sewage or greywater on the property, and requires all state rules and regulations concerning such camper use be followed. The board held a public hearing on the proposed changes back in September, at which no one spoke. At their meeting on Monday night, October 16, they approved the changes unanimously.

During the public comment section of the meeting, David Buckley thanked the board for their work and dedication to making the change a reality. Mr. Buckley has been the primary proponent of the revision, working with or cajoling two different town administrations over that time period.

More concerns over the Rescue Squad

After Squad Captain Joe Allain gave his report on the month of September, where they responded to six calls including a 12 hour stand bye at the recent Music Festival at the Grafton Lakes State Park, he again echoed his concern over the status of Emergency Services in the eastern portion of the county, and in particular staff levels.

Mr. Allain spokes of two recent occurrences in Berlin and Poestenkill where there where very long waits for a paid ambulance service to arrive from Bennington or Troy. In the Berlin instance, he says three local volunteer corps were unable to respond to the call, one of them being Grafton. The board and members of the audience discussed ways they might be able to recruit for members, but the old bugaboo of the extend of training required and the hours needed to complete this training again remained the most difficult obstacle to overcome.

Town Supervisor Ingrid Gundrum was also questioned about the status of the $150,000 state grant to purchase a new ambulance for the town. She responded again that all the paperwork is complete and approved, they are just waiting for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s budget office to release the funds. That has been the case for several months now. The Eastwick Press has reached out to the Governor’s office for comment or information on the grant’s status, but as of press time, the inquiry remains unanswered.

Concerns about the Assessor as well

During September’s board meeting, it was determined that Supervisor Gundrum should ask Assessor David Galarneau to appear before the board at their next meeting. The board had expressed their concerns about the way he was or wasn’t fulfilling his duties, and a lack of report to the board for 3 months.

The assessor was not there Monday night, and Supervisor Gundrum admitted when asked by Councilman Eric Buckley, she did not relay the request. She indicated the tenor of their discussions over the last month led to her decision. The board spoke of several lawsuits filed against the town over his property assessments on unidentified individuals, and that they have had discussions with Town Attorney Sal Ferlazzo. Beyond that, any further comments are a matter for executive session.

Another concern of the town’s was the equalization rate, which has dropped from 9 percent to 8.56 percent, believed to be the lowest in the county, and the reason that tax rates per thousand are so much higher than surrounding towns. Ms. Gundrum said she asked the Assessor why they simply could not go to full value assessment, and says he indicated he was considering doing that next year. Mr. Galarneau’s contract with the town expires at the end of October in 2019.

The board’s options, as indicated, are to allow him to finish his term and perhaps replace him then, see if they have cause to dismiss him, or simply buy him out. Councilwoman Lisa Dooley asked that the board perhaps decide on the buyout option, and what it would cost, prior to their budget workshop. For the record, Mr. Galarneau did submit a Assessor’s report for September.

Counting Dogs

Dog Control Officer Vicky Burdick says since the Dog Enumeration notice went out this past summer, the number of dog licenses issued has climbed to more than 200, compared to 63 last year, resulting in several hundred dollars in increased revenue. Town resident Mike Spinelli also addressed the board on the matter of individuals allegedly breeding and raising dogs for sale. He asked to board to look into updating their laws on this, as well as possibly instituting a kennel law. The board indicated they would like to study it further, and Mr. Spinelli agreed to sit on any such committee.

Departmental Reports

Building and Codes Enforcement Officer Tom Withcuskey reported there are 60 building permits out to date, and reminded all to make sure their heating systems are clean and functioning properly.

Highway Superintendent Herb Hasbrouck reported the Dunhan Reservoir Road project is complete, except for some possible striping and a top coat in the spring. He indicated the repaving cost about $156,000 dollars. The board told him they were quite satisfied with the results, as the road’s condition had been a subject of many complaints to them. Joe Allain also sits as a Trustee on the Board of the Grafton Community Library, and says in November, the plan to share the services of the Brunswick Libraries Director Natalie Hurteau on a trail basis, as opposed to naming a new Director at this time.

Town Clerk Vicky Burdick reported an income from her office in September of $3,315, and the board voted to set a Budget Workshop for Monday, October 30 at 6 pm, and a public hearing on the tentative budget for the following Monday, November 6, also at 6 pm.