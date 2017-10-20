Berlin Town Board

Stewart’s Makes An Offer, Town Justice Resigns

The Stewart’s Ice Cream company of Saratoga Springs has formally offered to buy the old Town Highway Garage property on NYS Route 22, next to the former bank building, which they are already in the process of purchasing. Their intent is to combine to two properties to construct a new and much larger store on the site, as was first reported by The Eastwick Press.

The current store, at the corner of Rt.22 and Park Avenue, was constructed more than 30 years ago, has only one gas island, and parking is tight. The Town Board has scheduled a public hearing on the proposed purchase for 7 pm on November 9, 2017, just before their next regular meeting. As to the town’s actual asking price for the property, Town Supervisor Rob Jaeger says it is still a matter of negotiation, but should be settled on in time for the hearing. The town has been looking to sell or rent the property, since they moved to their new municipal complex with a newer and much larger highway facility.

Stewart’s has announced it plans to appear before the Planning Board soon, to begin the process of combining the lots and deal with Environmental Quality Review paperwork. According to Codes Enforcement and Building Inspector Allen Yearton, another matter that will have to be dealt with is delineation of where the creek bank at the rear of the property ends, and the actual building site begins.

Town Justice Carr Resigns

It was also announced at last Thursday’s October 12 meeting that Town Justice Thomas J. Carr has resigned his position, the resignation haven taken effect on October 5. Justice Carr noted in his letter, that he has accepted a job with the New York State Office of Court Administration, the agency that oversees town courts. He states his continued presence as a Town Justice, would have been a conflict of interest and inappropriate. Justice Carr had the Democratic line for this year’s November general election. It is too late to remove his name, but he has made it clear that if elected, he cannot serve. Jan Hunt has the Republican nomination for the position. The Town Board decided not to appoint anyone to fill the rest of Justice Carr’s term, as any newly elected or appointed Judge must first complete mandatory classes, and they are not given until after the first of the year.

Town Garage and Rensselaer County

At the September workshop meeting, the board discussed what was believed to be a new contract with Rensselaer County for the rental of garage space for 2018. The board approved an offer of $7,500, which contained a one time charge of $1,500 to install electricity. Turns out, the county was asking about 2017 storage rates, which the board had previously set at $6,000. According to Highway Superintendent Jim Winn, the county has told him, they are not interested in retaining to space for 2018. Discussion then turned toward other sources to make up the revenue loss, including the possibility of using the vacant garage as winter storage for such things as campers. Other than discussing the possibility and what would be needed if they were to go down that road, the matter was left on the table.

More Discussions

It was overall, a brief meeting. Water District 1 is closed for the season, and commissioner Jim Winn said all is quiet with District 2.

Dog Control Officer Doug Goodermote indicated he dealt with a some barking dog complaints, and CEO Yearton noted he would be attending three days of schooling in Albany, and was sure he would return with news of more rules and regulations.

Planning Board Chair Pamula Gerstel indicated that some of the land use regulations enacted in 1988 have been located, and are being reviewed. The matter came up recently when the Planning Board was asked to approve a minor lot adjustment without a public hearing, something that does take place in many other towns in the county. Berlin’s laws however, still require a public hearing before any such adjustment can be approved. That regulation and some others may be subject to change, but first require a review by Town Attorney Donald Tate and a public hearing, before the Town Board can make any changes.

Highway Superintendent Winn indicated he still hoped to finish some paving on Bly Hollow Road, was still waiting to hear when and how much FEMA money the town might receive as the result of the blizzard last March, and that NYSEG was looking to move some transformers from poles near a storage area, to Airport Road to improve access.

The board also re-appointed Helaine Gregory to a five year term on the Board of Assement Review.

Town Clerk Anne Maxon reported State, County and Local revenues of $8,607 and non-local revenues of $ 4,498.

The board is next slated to meet in a workshop session on Thursday, October 26, at 7 pm.