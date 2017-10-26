Berlin Central School Board

School District Gets Passing Grade

By Doug La Rocque

Last Tuesday night’s, October 17 meeting of the Berlin Central School Board opened with a presentation from Heather Lewis of the auditing firm of Marvin and Company. She told the Board its recent audit of district finances turned up no serious problems, just a couple of minor issues. One of those had to do with the bookkeeping of cash accounts, such as the low balance funds for certain school activity and support groups. She presented the district with some recommendations to correct these deficiencies, which the Board promised would be implemented. Other than that, Lewis called it “a good clean report.”

School Superintendent Dr. Stephen Young said the reason the school was closed last Friday, was so teachers could take part in professional learning and development seminars around the Capital District.

He said these workshops, in conjunction with 18 other school districts, have proven to be very instrumental in helping educators hone their skills and provide for a better overall learning environment in the classroom.

Capital Project Proposal

The proposal was first brought forth at last month’s School Board meeting, and Dr. Young indicated there have been several meetings between the facilities committee and the engineering firm and project manager they recently hired to develop and implement the project.

He told the Board they should have some concrete suggestions to present to them at the November meeting.

When the project was announced last month, Board President Frank Zwack told The Eastwick Press there should be no impact on the taxpayers because the project would be 80 percent funded by New York State, and the remaining cost would be covered by monies the School District has in reserve.

The Board also had praise for the new Athletic Director, Josh Weaver, and in particular the five-year plan he has put forth. One concern raised by Board member Sherry Bowman-Kluck, was the accessibility of the school building for sports team’s practice when school is closed or not in session.

She brought up instances where teams have practiced without access to needed facilities.

Weaver also indicated the Girls’ Volleyball team had to practice outside on a sand court until just two days prior to their first match. The Board indicated it was a matter that would be looked into and properly addressed.

Administrative Reports

Board President Frank Zwack said the sign for the newly named Elroy Face Athletic Field at the former Stephentown Elementary School has been ordered. The dedication ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, October 28 at 3 pm. One of Major League Baseball’s first relief pitchers, Face is a native of Stephentown. He is best known for his three saves against the mighty New York Yankees that helped the Pittsburgh Pirates win the 1960 World Series.

The now 91 year old Face will not be able to attend the ceremony in person, but will instead take part through a video hookup. Dr. Young reported all parties have signed the agreement to sell the former Grafton Elementary School to Roxborough Holdings, owned by Tom Withcuskey.

Elementary School Principal Tracy Kent informed the Board that teacher evaluations in the classrooms have started, a development echoed by Junior-Senior High School Principal Dr. Cathy Allain. High School Senior Domnika Popov has been appointed the student member of the School Board. This is a position the school hopes to rotate every three months. Popov was welcomed by the Board and will be allowed to participate in all discussion and voice her opinion on the matters at hand. She will not, however, be able to cast any votes.

Building and Grounds Superintendent Cyril Grant, said the relocation of his office from the Elementary School to the Junior-Senior High School building is now complete. He also reported the compressor that failed on the freezer at the Elementary school has been replaced, but work needs to be done on the fuel supply line for the boiler at the Junior-Senior High School. The failed air conditioning unit in that building will have to be replaced, and he is looking at additional quotes for the electronic sign the district wants to place out in front of that building. He hopes for a December installation.

The next regular board meeting is set for 7:15 at the Junior-Senior High School on Tuesday, November 21.