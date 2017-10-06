Pittstown Motorcyclist Airlifted After Crash

By Doug La Rocque

New York State Troopers say the operator of a motorcycle was air lifted to Albany Medical Center early last Friday morning, after he was struck by a pick up truck on Route 7 in Pittstown. According to State Police, the operator of the truck exited Eycleshymer Road and crossed in front of the westbound cyclist, causing him to strike the passenger side door.

The victim was ejected from the bike, while the truck continued across the road, striking a stop sign and coming to rest in a ditch. Troopers say the rider was wearing a full face helmet, and believe that played a role in reducing the extend of his injuries. At last check he was suffering from a broken hip and broken elbow. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The operator of the truck was cited for failing to yield the right of way. The Pittstown Fire Department responded to the scene and set up the landing zone at the one time Parker School. Also at the scene was the Pittstown Emergency Corp, who helped stabilize the victim, and the Mohawk Ambulance Service.