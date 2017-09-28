Town Judge Pierce Hoyt Resigns

By Doug La Rocque

Last Monday, September 18, Grafton Town Justice Pierce Hoyt submitted his resignation, and it set off a flurry of political moves, charges and denials. The resignation created a vacancy that could be placed on this year’s November ballot, only if the County political committees acted within 48 hours. The Republican committee chose current Deputy Rensselaer County Executive Chris Meyer for that role. Meyer of course, was recently defeated by Assemblyman Steve MacLaughlin in the Republican Primary to replace outgoing County Executive Kathy Jimino.

Meyer also lost the Conservative primary, but was still on the Independence line. At this juncture in time, the only way he could be removed from that nomination was death, moving out of the jurisdiction, or becoming a candidate for a judicial post. That means Meyer will not be on the November ballot, thus eliminating any possibility of splitting votes with Assemblyman Mac Laughlin, something many people in the Republican party feared could mean a victory for the Democratic candidate Andrea Smyth. She has issued a press release in which she says “it appears that the complex deal to vacate a political party in the General Election, is back-room political dealing at its best, indicates coercion of a County employee, and may rise to the level of judicial impropriety and the need for a complaint to the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct.”

Justice Hoyt is the Director of the County’s Youth Department. Speaking with The Eastwick Press, Justice Hoyt says any accusation he was the victim of coercion “is just plain nonsense.” He indicated he has been mulling retirement from both the justice position and his role with the County for some time, and the impending change of County administration seemed like a good time to start moving in that direction. He also said, “I have a grandchild in Texas who I almost never see,” and he wants that to change.

For his part, Meyer says he would accept the nomination for Town Justice, “and if I were to be successful it would allow me to continue my service to my community, something I take great pride in.” Meyer will most likely be unopposed, simply because of the timing. Grafton Democratic Chair Barbara Messenger says they became aware of the moves one day later, which left less than 24 hours to fill the spot on the ballot. “The timetable it created prevented us from canvassing for qualified candidates before the deadline for action”, which was Wednesday, September 20.