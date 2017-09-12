Friday, September 15, 2017

Tamarac Bengals Win Home Opener

September 12, 2017 

By Doug La Rocque

The Coxsackie-Athens Indians drew first blood in a seesaw football contest on Friday September 1 against the Tamarac Bengals, but Quarterback Mike Kowalchyk brought his team back with a strong passing game and the running of Lewis Marnello, who scampered for 121 yards and three touchdowns.  His 35 yard score in the fourth quarter helped seal the victory for the Bengals, 34-30.  Marnello also added an interception on defense.
The game was the home opener for Tamarac against another Class C South division opponent.  The Bengals return to action Friday night at home against the Voorheesville Blackbirds.

 

