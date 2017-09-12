Rescue Squad Celebrates 60th

On September 16 the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad will celebrates 60 years of service to the community and surrounding area. Events of the day include a Health and Wellness Fair, a reception, a chicken barbecue, music and a fireworks display.

The Health and Wellness Fair will be held at the squad building, 21 First Street from 1 to 3 pm. Featured services include a flu clinic by Rite Aid, blood pressure clinic, blood sugar evaluations, sleep evaluations, visit with Thorpe’s Pharmacy, Chiropractor Dr. David Blumberg, the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department, the Rensselaer County Department of Aging with Meals on Wheels Program, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, Danforth Adult Home, Life Star Helicopter (weather permitting) and the Hoosick Falls Girl Scouts. A reception will follow the health fair at 3 pm.

At the town skating rink 11 Barton Ave., a chicken barbecue provided by Bud’s Barbecue will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. Tickets may be purchased from any squad member for a donation of $10. A limited number of tickets may be available for purchase at the event. Music will start at the rink at 5 pm featuring the local band “The Four of Us,” followed by the country band sensation “Whiskey Highway.” The Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad Youth Group will be selling Stewarts ice cream. The evening activities will conclude with a fireworks display by Young’s Explosives. All are welcome to attend.